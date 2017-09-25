Armed forces fully capable of tackling all challenges: President

LAHORE, Sept 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain said on
Monday that Armed forces were capable of tackling any type
of challenges.
He was addressing the concluding ceremony of
15-day Maritime workshop on “Safe Sea and Prosperous Pakistan”
here at Navy War College.
He said that utilisation of sea resources would not only
strengthen economy but also help protect sea routes.
He said, “Maritime workshop has great importance with
regard to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the
future of the region”.
The President said that Allah Almighty has blessed the
country with countless resources and sea was one of those and
he hoped that country’s sea resources would be a great source
of development.
He said that seas had always played a vital role in
economic situation but at present their importance had
increased manifold now.
Mamnoon said that keeping in view the realities of the
future, it was important to determine priorities of the sector
with the help of substantial study and comprehensive planning.
He said that set priorities would help Pakistan in
getting more benefits when international trade and naval
routes would pass through the waters of Pakistan.
“In order to utilise the naval resources effectively,
proper strategy should be in mind as this matter was not
confined to land and sea transportation.
“When the economic corridor would become operational, we
need to pay attention on other important departments which
include Ship Yard, Ship manufacturing industry, engineering
sectors, fishing, transshipment, ports and many others.”
Mamnoon Hussain said that it was significant to ensure
progress of the above mentioned departments keeping in view
the stability of national economy and protection of sea
boundaries.
The president appreciated the participants in the
workshop for presenting healthy recommendations and hoped that
relevant departments would make proper decisions in the light
of these recommendations.
He said that Pak Navy deserves appreciation for the
efforts it made for the progress of maritime sector and he
hoped that Pak Navy and its associated departments would keep
rendering their services with same spirit in future as well.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah,
Pakistan Navy War College Commandant Rear Admiral Moazzam were
also present on the occasion.