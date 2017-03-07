Armed forces fighting terrorism for country’s freedom, democracy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Tuesday said the country’s armed forces were fighting terrorism

to protect democratic values, constitution and freedom.

Paying tribute to Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad who were martyred in district Swabi in a firing clash with terrorists, the Prime Minister said “we will not allow our enemies to promote their nefarious designs”.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls with eternal peace. He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the martyrs’ families.

He vowed that Operation Radd ul Fassad would continue until the homeland was cleared from the scourge of terrorism.

He deeply applauded the valiant fight by the Armed Forces’ personnel against terrorists in their attempt to challenge the writ of the State.