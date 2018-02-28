Arif Lohar enthralls audience at Cultural Festival

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Famous singer Arif Lohar enthralled audience at on-going National Food and Cultural Festival organized by National Culture Development Forum (NCDF) here at Arts and Craft Village

Arif Lohar stole the show with his superb rendition of ‘Jugni’ and a few other Sufi songs. Clad in a black kurta shalwar with golden embroidery along with a group of four drummers, they created magic.

Arif Lohar usually sings with native musical instrument resembling tongs (called a ‘chimta’). His folk music is representative of traditional folk heritage of the Punjab. He is the son of folk singer Alam Lohar.

Arif Lohar praised the organizer of the event and lauded the audience warm response during his singing. He said that more such events should be organized in Islamabad.

“I have sung folk songs my entire life with the motto of spreading this love and peace” he said.

In 2005, he was awarded Pride of Performance Award from Government of Pakistan-the highest civil award in Pakistan. Worldwide he is among the Top Five Punjabi Folk and Pop Singers. In 2006 he made headlines in the Punjabi music world by his super hit album ’21st Century Jugni’, music produced, arranged and mastered by Mukhtar Sahota in Wolverhampton, UK, and was released by Internalmusic UK. Arif Lohar got big applause from the audience.

Folk Singers Abbas Jutt and Laila Jutti also performed on the occasion and got big applause from the audience. Laila Jutti performed on famous Punjabi song Bhaley Bhaley and enthralled the audience.

Earlier, President National Culture Development Forum President Mushtaq A Khan welcomed the audience in the Mega cultural event.

Talking to APP she said that National Food and Culture Festival was a great experience for her. She said that NCDF was great an important forum for presenting beautiful diverse culture and music of country.

Abbas Jutt presented famous songs of his father legend folk singer Ashiq Jutt and got big applause from the audience at musical show.