Arif Alvi to be elected president with clear majority: Shah Farman

PESHAWAR, Aug 30 (APP):Governor nominated for Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman said here Thursday that rifts existed in ranks of
opposition and PTI’s candidate for presidential election, Arif Alvi will become
president of Pakistan with a clear majority.
Talking to media before assembly session here, Shah Farman
said the dream of opposition to distract PTI from working on its people
oriented agenda will not be materialized. He said a visible rift among opposition
has been created that will definitely favor PTI government in KP.
Both the opposition parties in KP were in struggle to
overtake each other, he said and added that PTI which was the party of general
public will not let its people down.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said has raised voice against corruption
and if looted money was not brought back to the country the situation might get
dire. Those who looted the national money must be held accountable.
He said people’s confidence in NAB has risen adding whatever
decision is taken by the parliament with regard to Ehtesab Commission will be
implemented in letter and spirit in KP.
The youth are the strength of PTI who has the passion to
work for the cause of the nation. We will work for eradication of VIP culture
and difference between the rich and poor.
Shah Farman said if he becomes governor, he will not reside in Governor’s
House and bring the expenditures to the lowest level.
He further said that decision of the High Court with
regard to the oath of the Governor will be accepted.