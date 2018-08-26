Arif Alvi confident about fulfilling Imran’s vision for ‘New Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and nominee for president’s post, Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his confidence in the vision of the prime minister Imran Khan to make a new Pakistan.

In an interview with private news channel , all the newly elected ministers should have to focus on the ideology of party.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan would keep his promises and there will be no compromise on corruption and merit.

He expressed the hope that Presidential election would be held in a free, fair and transparent

manner.

There was no hurdle in the way of his party’s win in the coming presidential election as we truly believe on merit and its allied parties support, he hoped.

PTI leader said that that challenges of the economy, education and human development would be addressed on a priority basis.

PTI’s five-year successful experience of governance in KP would be replicated to ensure uplift of common man across the country, he mentioned.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the institutions would be strengthened that faced a collapse during the previous government.

To a question he said Chief Minister Punjab will bring a real change in the Punjab province by implementing the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

He said that it was responsibility of PTI to bring change in the lives of people and fulfill all the promises which were mad during the elections campaign.

PTI along with other political parties had worked on electoral reforms and now it is ready to work on further strengthening the electoral system, said, adding, all political leaders should work together for strengthening democracy in the country.

He said PTI has committed to appoint honest, hardworking and very well experienced persons in all the government, semi-government and autonomous departments to revive the economy of the country.