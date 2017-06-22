Argentina beat Pakistan 3-1 in quarter finals of world hockey league

LAHORE, June 22(APP): Olympic champion and world number one
Argentina beat Pakistan 3-1 in the quarter final of the Hockey
World League Semifinal Round which is also the qualifiers for the
Hockey World Cup at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Thursday.
Now Pakistan will play 5-8 position play offs, said the information made
available to APP here.
Argentina led 1-0 at half time.
Scorers:
Argentina: Maicoa Casella 2 (field goal & penalty stroke) & Gonzal
Pelliat (Penalty Corner)
Pakistan: Ali Shan (Penalty Corner).
