Arfa Karim’s name acknowledged across the world: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while remembering Arfa Karim at her death anniversary said her name was acknowledged across the world.

In a message issued here, the Chief Minister said Arfa Karim Khan was a prodigy who stunned the world by achieving Microsoft Certified Professional status at mere age of nine.

She brought pride and glory for her homeland and made people around globe accept the fact that Pakistani students were equally talented in the field of technology, he added.

The Chief Minister said Arfa had become a beacon of hope and an inspiration for Pakistani nation especially girls.

He said the entire nation praised her achievements and even till today, Arfa Karim shone as an example of a bright Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said in recognition to her contribution in IT world, the Punjab Government even after five years of her departure, playing its part to make progress in IT field and it’s an honor of Punjab province only that IT was used for attainment of good governance.

Also the Computerization of land record, establishment of Punjab Land Record Authority, latest IT Labs in all high schools of Punjab and distribution of laptops among brilliant students and launch of e stamping were ladders of same shackle, he added.