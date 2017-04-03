Aqeel wins DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis

PESHAWAR, Apr 03 (APP): Pakistan’s most Davis Cupper and No. 1 ranking Aqeel Khan clinched the trophy of the 4th DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis Tournament played here at Tennis Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan was the chief

guest on this occasion. President KP Tennis Association and famous plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, Secretary Umar Ayaz, Organizing Secretary of the event and SVP known cardiologist Dr. Farhat Abbas, representatives of the Cell Lab Lahore, Brain Peshawar and Fermion Medicines, Director General Sports Junaid Khan, Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, veteran Tennis player Rahim Ullah Khan Ghandapur, coach Roman Ullah, players, officials and large number of players and spectators were also present.

In the Men singles final Aqeel Khan did not look behind and outclassed

promising youngster Barkat Ullah in a marathon final. The score was 6-1 and 6-2. Aqeel Khan did not face any resistance against Barkat Ullah, the top junior ranking player and marched into easy victory.

“Barket Ullah is very promising player but he has to work hard if

keeping his supremacy in the Tennis for Pakistan, Aqeel Khan. “Im also from Nawa Khali but for my Tennis lust, I migrated to Karachi,” Aqeel Khan added.

He said that KP is blessed with all games Tennis and now many players

are in various junior age groups ranking who could come up at national and international levels.

Aqeel Khan defeated Yousaf in the first semi-final by 6-1 and 6-2 while

Barket recorded victory against Saqib Umer in thrilling three sets battle, the score was 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4.

In the Ladies singles Benish Khan defeated Orin Riaz by 6-1 and 6-2 in

another one-sided match. In the first semi-final Orin recorded victory against Usmania by 6-2 and 6-3 while Benish Pervaiz beat Anum Khan by 6-2 and 6-1.

In the Boys Under-14 nine year old Hamza Roman defeated Kashan Umar by 6-1 and 6-2. It was in the semi-final when Hamza Roman beat Uzair Khan by 6-1 and 6-1 and Kashan beat Hamid Israr by 6-2 and 6-3. At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. A total of 30 players took part in the tournament.

Speaking on this occasion, Salim Saifullah Khan lauded the efforts Dr.

Farhat Abbas for holding the event by giving competitive exposures to the players. He said PTF is working hard to have more and more competitive exposures of both national and international levels. He said Pakistan Tennis Federation is able to hold the Davis Cup tie after 2005 which was the big achievement as we succeeded in portraying a soft

image of the country.

He said India has almost 850 tournaments in a year but we have just 25 to 30 which is not sufficient to produce good players at international level. He said from the last 18 to 20 years if Aqeel Khan is winning each and every tournament mean we have not produced a single player, who has the potential to beat old-gun Aqeel Khan. It does not mean that all is going well, its mean we have to work hard for producing good talented players but providing them good competitive exposures of national and international levels. He said we have to focus of three C in Tennis, to construct courts of international standard, provide quality coaching to the players and third one is competitions because without competition one cannot learn about his or her skills.