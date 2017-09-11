Aqeel wants to play his major role in Davis Cup victory

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Ace tennis star Aqeel Khan wants to

play his major role in Pakistan’s victory in the Davis Cup Asia-

Oceania Group-II final against Thailand scheduled to be held here at

Pakistan Sports Complex courts from September 15 to 17.

Aqeel, who has been Pakistan No. 1 for the last 18 years, told

APP that he has a very good understanding with tennis player Aisam

ul Haq in the doubles and hopefully we will beat Thailand in the

Davis Cup.

“We are fully prepared for the mega event and would display

top performance against Thailand,” he said.

He also praised Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for their

enormous efforts in bringing talented youth to fore.

“PTF has been working on various future programmes in order to

dig out the young talent,” he said.

He also lauded PTF for their hard work in bringing

international tennis tournaments to Pakistan from the International

Tennis Federation (ITF).

“ITF has allotted three $15,000 tournaments to PTF to be

hosted in November and December which is a great achievement,” he

said.