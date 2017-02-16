Aqeel to meet Abid final of Gujrat ranking national tennis tournament

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP)- National champion Aqeel Khan roared into the men’s single final of the first Gujrat open National tennis tournament eliminating Yasir Khan in straight sets 6-4,6-4,6-4 in an all brothers semi final clash on Thursday at Gujrat Gymkhana court.

Aqeel proved too good for his young brother and kept him under persistent punishment and pressure with all round play and superb serves. Yasir tried to engage Aqeel in rallies but ended in failure as his brother cut down such attempts with accurate shots in far corners of the court, said the information made available here.

In the other semi final Abid Mushtaq ousted Heera Ashiq 6-4,6-4,6-3 to meet Aqeel in the final which will be played on February 18 at 2 pm.

Abid was far ahead in all departments of the game and he anticipated greater agility to give tough time to Heera who appeared very determined in the initial stages of all the three sets but his high performance gradually faded away when Abid showed his class with high quality display of tennis.

In the ladies semi Pakistan No one Ushna Suhail brushed a side Kunsha Baber in one sided affair with a score line of 6-2, 6-1. In ladies singles quarter final Noor Malik eliminated Esha Jawwad 7-5,6-4.

Yousuf Khan beat Saqib Umer 7-5, 4-6,6-2 to win the juniors 18 singles title. In the Under 14 semi final, Hamid Israr beat Abdul Samad Areejo 7-5, 6-1.

In the men’s doubles semi finals, Aqeel Khan & Heera ashiq beat Usman Abid 6-4, 4-6,10-6 while in the other semi final Yasir Khan & Shahzad Khan beat Mudasir Murtaza & Muzamil Murtaza 6-4, 6-3.