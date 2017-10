Aqeel moves to second round

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Top seed Aqeel Khan moved to second round of the Men’s Singles after an easy victory against his opponent in Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis 2017 on being played at PTF Complex on Monday.

Veteran Aqeel brushed aside his opponent Ikramullah in straight sets. Other players who moved to the second round included Malik Abdul Rehman, Jibranul Haq, Usman Rafiq, Shahzad Khan, Abdal Haider, Aman Atique, Ahmed Ch, Muzammil Murtaza, Mian Bilal, Barkatullah, Heera Ashiq, Mudassir Murtaza, Waqas Malik, Asadullah Khan and M. Abid.

Close contests were seen in first round of Boys U-18 matches between young players. Abdullah Hassan clinched a hard fought victory over Adnan Khan in a long contest. Abdul Samad Areejo and Ilham Khan also had to play exceptionally against their respective opponents to cement their place in next round. Second round matches will be played on Tuesday.

Top seeds Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Suhail advanced to second round in easy victories over their respective opponents. Only 3 matches were possible in Boys U-14 while Boys U-10 matches will be played on Tuesday.

Men’s Singles (first round): Aqeel Khan bt Ikramullah 6-1, 6-0, Malik Abdul Rehmna bt Ejaz Khan 6-2, 6-4, Jibran-ul-Haq bt Kamran Nisar 6-1, 6-0, Usman Rafique bt Hafiz Arbab Ali 6-0, 6-2, Shahzad Khan bt Yousuf Khan 6-2, 6-1, Abdal Haider bt Hamidul Haq 6-3, 6-2, Aman Atique bt Tahirullah Khan 6-2, 6-1, Ahmed Ch bt Ilham Khan 6-1, 6-0, Muzammil Murtaza bt Abbas Khan 6-0, 6-4, Mian Bilal bt Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 7-6(4), 6-3, Barkatullah bt Haris Irfanulhaq 7-5, 6-1, Heera Ashiq bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-2, Mudassir Murtaza bt Mubarik Shah 6-1, 6-1, Waqas Malik bt Zariyab Pirzada 6-1, 6-3, Asadullah Khan Ahmed Babar 7-6(4), 6-1, M. Abid bt Saqib Umar 6-1, 6-0.

Boys U-18 (1st round): Yousuf Khan bt Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-3, Abdullah Hasan bt Adnan Khan 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-3, Abdul Samad Areejo bt Hassan bin Mufassir 7-5, 7-6(5), Ahmed Asjad bt Kashan Umar 6-0, 6-0, M. Shoaib bt Abdullah Shafaqat 6-0, 6-0, Subhan bin Salik bt Muhammad bin Mufassir 6-0, 6-0, Ilham Khan bt Nalain Abbas 7-6(2), 6-1, Aqib Umer bt Musa Ch 6-1, 6-4, Hamza bin Rehan bt Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-0, Abdul Rehman bt Bakht Sajid Jamal 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Abdul Hannan 6-1, 6-0, Hafiz Arbab bt Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-0, Zalan Khan bt Muhammad Abdullah 6-3, 6-1, Zeeshan Khan bt Shael Tahir 6-3, 6-4, Saqib Umar bt Shayan Sheikh 6-1, 6-1, Sami Zeb bt Nadir Bacahani 7-5, 6-3.

Ladies Singles (1st round): Sara Mansoor bt Nayab Kaleem 6-0, 6-0, Shimza Tahir bt Nimrah Jahangir 6-0, 6-0, Sara Mahboob bt Komal Ali 6-0, 6-0, Bakhtawar Raja w/o Sara Tariq , Alina Aftab Qureshi bt Iraj Azam 6-0, 6-0, Esha Jawad bt Kinza Phool 6-0, 6-1, Khunsha Babar bt Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-0, Ushna Suhail bt Alina Sheikh 6-0, 6-0.

Boys U-14 (1st round): Muhammad Zaryab Khan bt Hamidullah Yaqub 4-0, 3-5, 4-0, M. Huzaifa Khan bt Umer Maqsood 4-0, 4-0, Faizur Rehman w/o Shayan Sheikh, M. Talha Khan bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 4-2, 4-2.