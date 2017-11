Aqeel moves in Tennis quarter finals

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Shahzad Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Heera Ashiq, Aman Attique advance into the quarterfinals of the 31st Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at PTF Tennis Complex.

Top seed Aqeel Khan was in fine touch and eliminated Shahzad PAF (Peshawar) without any resistance in straight set 6-1, 6-1. Muhammad Shoaib an upcoming player from Peshawar eliminated Asadullah Khan in straight set 6-1 6-2. Mudassar Murtaza struggle hard to win his encounter against Muhammad Usman Ejaz in a well contested three set match and will face Shahzad Khan in the quarter final. Muhammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Aman Attique and Muzammil Murtaza registered straight set wins. Aman Attique will face M.Abid, Murtaza Muzammil will play against Heera Ashiq in the quarterfinal.

In the Ladies Singles event Khunsha Babar caused the major upset by beating 4th seed Esha Jawad of Lahore in straight set 6-2, 6-2. Noor Malik daughter for former Davis Cup Rashid Malik also showed quality tennis and beat Shiza without conceding singles game in both sets. Mehvish Chisties and Oreen Jiasi also qualified for the quarter finals.

Main Draw – 2nd Round Men’s Singles:

Aqeel Khan beat Ejaz Ahmad Khan 6-1,6-1; Muhammad Shoaib beat Asad ullah Khan 6-1,6-3; Shahzad Khan beat M. Waqas Malik 6-1,6-2; Mudassir Murtaza beat M. Usman Ejaz 3-6,6-3,6-4; Muzammil Murtaza beat Shahid Afridi 6-0,6-2; Heera Ashiq beat Amir Naseem 6-4,6-2; Aman Atiq Khan beat Talha Bin Asif 6-1,6-2; Muhammad Abid beat Mian Bilal 6-2,6-0

Main Draw – 2nd Round Junior U-18 Singles:

Yousaf Khan beat Saad Abjad 6-2,6-2; Musa ch. Beat Moaiz Bhatti 6-1,5-7,7-5; Ilham Khan beat Haseeb Ullah 6-2,6-2; Hamza bin Rehan beat Nalain Abbas 4-6,6-1,6-2; Asad ullah beat Hassan Ali 6-1,6-1; Nouman Aftab beat Haris Irfan ul Haq 6-0,6-2; Muhammad Shoaib beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-1,6-3; Talah Bin Asif beat Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Main Draw – 2nd Round Boys U-14 Singles:

Nalain Abbas beat Hassan Ali 4-2,4-2; Kashif Khan Hamid Israr 4-2,4-2; Hasheesh Kumar beat Hamza Jawad 4-2,4-2; Muhammad Mahtir w/o Muhammad Akbar; Abdul Samad Areejo beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 4-2, 3-5, 4-1; Sami Zeb beat Haseebullah 4-1, 4-2; Sameer Ahmed beat Hamza Roman 3-5, 4-2, 4-2.

Main Draw – 1st Round Ladies Singles

Mahvish Chishtie beat Nida Ikram 6-0,6-1; Noor Malik beat Shiza Sajid 6-0,6-0; Khunsha Babar beat Esha Jawad 6-2,6-2; Oreen Wazir beat Shahida Farooq 6-1,6-1; Mahnoor Sohail w/o Bakhtawar Raja.

Main Draw – 1st Round Boys & Girls U-10 Singles: M. Hassiq Asim beat Sameer Masood 4-1, 4-1; Ammar Masood beat Zarnaz Usman Noor 4-0, 4-0; Uzair Masood beat Mustafa Usman Noor 4-0, 4-0.

Main Draw Men’s Doubles Quarter Final:

Hamid-ul-Haq & Yousaf Khan beat Ejaza Ahmed Khan & Abbas Khan 6-2, 6-1; Mudassar Murtaza & Muzammil Murtaza beat Shakirullah & Ikramullah 6-2, 6-3.