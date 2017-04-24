Aqeel Khan to clash against Shehzad in 36th Chief of the Air Staff Tennis final

PESHAWAR, Apr 24 (APP): Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan took berth into the final after upsetting defending champion Yasir Khan in the first semi-final of the ongoing 36th Chief of the Air Staff Khyber Open Tennis Championship being played at PAF Officer Mess Court on Monday.

Last year Yasir Khan upset Aqeel in the thrilling three sets final but this time super-fit Aqeel Khan took a sweet revenge of eliminating Yasir by 2-1. Yasir Khan secured victory in the first set by 3-6 but Aqeel staged a strong come back and raced up to victory before facing tough resistance against his younger brother Yasir. The score was 6-4 and 6-3. The two leading ranking players Aqeel Khan and Yasir Khan played attacking game with some perfect serve, cross-court and forceful smashes were also witnessed.

Fifth seeded Shehzad Khan upset second seeded Muhammad Abid of Lahore in the second semi-final by 2-1, the score was 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3. Shehzad Khan Muhammad Abid gave each other a tough fight in the marathon three sets battle.

The final of the Championship will be played between Aqeel Khan and

Shehzad Khan on Tuesday at 4.30 p.m. In the Under 18 semi-finals Ahmad Kamil defeated Amir Naseem by 2-0, the score was 6-4 and 6-3. Both Ahmad Kamil and Amir Naseem played well and give each other good fight which was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators.

In the second match Muhammad Shoaib recorded victory against Saqib Umar in a thrilling match, the score was 6-3, 4-6 and 7-5 (6-6). Muhammad Shoaib, a seeded player, faced tough resistance but he played well and despite losing a set he managed his position accordingly and raced up to the victory.

In the U-14 category Sami Zeb and Faizan Shahid moved into the final

after recording victories against their respectively rivals in the semi-finals. Sami Zeb beat Shamraz by 2-0, the score was 6-2 and 6-3, Faizan Shahid beat Uzair khan by 2-1, the score was 3-6, 6-1 and 6-3. In the Under-10 category Arsaland Khan beat Hamza Arif in the first semi-final by 2-0, the score was 6-2 and 6-1 while Shasawar beat Taimur Khan by 2-0, the score was 6-3 and 6-2 and moved to the final.

In the Veterans doubles Irfan Khan and Mehmood Khan beat Inam Ullah and Wakeel Khan in straight sets, the score was 6-3 and 7-5 while international Israr Gul and Jehanzeb beat Gul Hamid and Shamraz by 2-0, the score was 6y-3 and 6-2. The final of the Men singles, Undcer-18, Under-14 and Under-10 will be played on Tuesday in the afternoon while the final of the Men doubles will be played in the morning.