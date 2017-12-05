Aqeel Khan failed to make into second round of Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan failed to make it into the second round of Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament after being outclassed by the Spanish fourth Seed Pere Riba here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Complex Garden Avenue on Tuesday.

Pere Riba showed excellent skills and proved his mettle to defeat Aqeel Khan 6-2, 6-2.

In another encounter, tournament’s top seed Ivan Nedelko of Russia displayed quality tennis to beat

Pakistan’s Shahzad Khan 6-3, 6-3.

Pakistan’s Yousaf Khalil displayed exciting tennis and pushed his Russian counterpart Oleg Besednikov to

the limits but lost after a hard fought struggle in three sets.

However, two more Pakistanis, Muzamil Murtaza and Samir Iftikhar progressed into the second round after defeating their opponents. Muzamil proved too good for his Russian counterpart Dmitry Myagkov, while Samir

breezed past compatriot Usman Rafique in straight sets.

Two of the exciting matches of the day featured the Alekseenko brothers – Gleb Alekseenko overpowered France’s Luka Pavlovic but Vadim Alekseenko was beaten by Singapore’s Kelsey Stevenson in three sets.

Russian third seed Kristian Lozan, Austrian seventh seed Peter Goldsteiner, Ukranian eighth seed Alexander

Lebedyn and Roy Hobbs from Singapore also progressed into the next round by beating their respective opponents.

Results: Men’s Singles Main Draw Results (Round1) Pere Riba (ESP) [4] beat Aqeel Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Kristian Lozan (RUS) [3] beat Malik Abdur Rehman (PAK): 6-0, 6-1; Peter Goldsteiner (AUT) [7] beat Mudassar Murtaza (PAK): 6-0, 6-2; Roy Hobbs (SGP) beat Fariduni Bekhodur (TJK): 6-2, 6-1, Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) beat Dmitry Myagkov (RUS); 6-3, 6-2, Gleb Alekseenko (UKR) beat Luka Pavlovic (FRA): 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, Oleg Besednikov (RUS) beat Yousaf Khalil (PAK): 7-6 (3), 6-3; Alexandr Lebedyn (UKR) [8] beat Anton Chekhov (RUS): 6-2, 7-5,

Samir Iftikhar (PAK) beat Usman Rafique (PAK), 6-0, 6-2, Kelsey Stevenson (CAN) beat Vadim Alekseenko (UKR):

6-4, 7-6 (9) ; Ivan Nedelko (RUS) [1] beat Shahzad Khan (PAK): 6-3, 6-3; David Perez Sanz (ESP) [2] beat Ivan Ponomarenko (RUS): 6-3, 6-2.