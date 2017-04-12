Aqeel clinch Subh-e-Nau Tennis title

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Aqeel Khan clinched Subh-e-Nau National Hard Court Tennis Championship title here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In Men’s Singles final, Aqeel added yet another feather to his cap with victory over Abid Mushtaq. He received Rs 45,000 as prize money along with winner shield while his opponent Abid got Rs 27,000.

In Men’s Doubles title, Aqeel Khan and Heera Ashiq beat Shahzad Khan and Yasir Khan. They bagged prize money of Rs 16,000. Runners-up pair got Rs 12,000.

Sara Mansoor bagged Ladies Singles title after a convincing victory over Meheq Khokhar. Sara bagged Rs 25,000 while her opponent was awarded Rs 16,000.

Saqib Umar won Boys Juniors Under-18 title against his younger brother Aqib Umar. He was awarded Rs 13,000 as prize money while his brother received Rs 8,000.

Boys Juniors U14 title went to Sami Zeb against Abdul Hannan Khan. The winner got Rs 8,000 while runners-up received Rs 5,000. Boys and Girls U10 title went to Shahsawar Khan with prize money of Rs 4,000. His runners up player pocketed Rs 2,000.

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who was the chief guest, planted an indigenous Lychee plant on the occasion and distributed prizes among winners and runner-ups.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was happy to see the progress of tennis in the country and hoped that Pakistan would be on top in sports world. “Government is fully committed to revive international sports in Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan was a safe country for international sports activities. Referring to Rud-ul-Fasad operation, the minister said Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies were doing their best to root-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

“Terrorists were defeated through operation Zarb-e-Azb,” he said and added everyone should play his role for the development of the country by shunning the political point scoring.

“Four years ago it was being said that Pakistan would get default in year 2014 but now it was being reported that Pakistan would be among the top economies in the coming years,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding Pakistan to host 2018 Blind

Cricket World Cup, he assured that all sort of assistance would be

provided to promote Pakistan in sports. “Pakistan Super League final

and other international sports played in Pakistan were the positive sign and our country was progressing in right direction.”

Talking about climate change, he said it was a big threat for the world and Subh-e-Nau’s role in this regard was really appreciative.

Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Mrs. Shahida Kausar Farooq thanked the minister for his time and highlighted the role of civil society, media in climate change and environmental degradation. She said we need to plant more plants to overcome climate change.

Results-Men’s Singles (Final): Aqeel Khan beat M. Abid 6-2, 6-4. Men’s Doubles (Final): Aqeel Khan, Heera Ashiq beat Shahzad Khan, Yasir Khan 6-3, 6-4.

Boys Juniors U-18 (Final): Saqib Umer beat Aqib Umer 6-3, 6-2. Ladies Singles (Final): Sara Mansoor beat Meheq Khokhar 6-1, 7-5.

Boys U-14 (Final): Sami Zeb beat Abdul Hannan Khan 6-1, 6-0. Boys & Girls U-10 (Final): Shahsawar Khan beat beat Jamal Khan 4-1, 4-0.