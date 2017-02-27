APWA’s role lauded

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Sadaf Abbas, spouse of Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has lauded the dedicated services of All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), for empowering women in Pakistan.

Sadaf Abbas, who is also the Patron of UK APWA, was speaking at the 68th Annual Dinner of the organization, held at the Pakistan High Commission, London.

She paid rich tributes to the APWA Founder, Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan, adding that her vision motivated the Pakistani women to realize their potential and contribute positively to the society, said a message received here Monday.

Referring to achievements of Pakistani women, she said Pakistan has come a long way by electing women as Prime Minister and speaker of the National Assembly etc.

She also highlighted the transformation and broadening of the role of organization during the last 68 years with special focus on women’s education, health and leadership role.

In her welcome address Mrs. Nasim Khan, chairman UK APWA, gave an overview of the activities and functions of the organization.

She also informed about the collaboration between UK APWA and various chapters of APWA Pakistan for achievement of common goals.

She said APWA was not only known at the UN and UNICEF but had affiliation with several international women organizations like National Council of Britain, International Alliance of Women, etc.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas on the occasion, felicitated Mrs. Nasim Khan on assuming the role of new Chairperson UK APWA and commended the good work of the organization, its volunteers and supporters.

On this occasion the High Commissioner reiterated that there was no space for extremists and terrorists in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner invited the people to participate in the year-long celebrations on 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan and updated them on important upcoming events.