APTPMA delegation calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): A delegation of All Pakistan Textile

Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) called on the Finance Minister

Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Zubair Motiwala, who presented APTPMA’s

budget-related proposals and tax-related matters to the finance minister, which were discussed in detail, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister said the government maintained regular and

proactive interaction with representatives of various industries, the business and traders community, economic experts and chambers of commerce

& industries, especially during budget preparations.

He appreciated the proposals and feedback of APTPMA, whivh, he

said, would be given due consideration during the finalization of the budget.

He said the importance the government accorded to the textile

sector as an important part of Pakistan’s economy, was evident from the Prime Minister’s Package of Incentives for Exporters worth Rs 180 billion announced earlier this year.

He encouraged the textile industry to make productive use of the

package in order to enhance the country’s exports.

The finance minister highlighted the 5.28% GDP growth rate achieved

by Pakistan during FY 2016-17, which was a ten-year high.

He also mentioned the report recently published by Price Waterhouse

Coopers (PWC), which had projected Pakistan to become the 20th largest economy by 2030 and the 16th largest economy by 2050. He encouraged all Pakistanis, including the textile industry, to play their due role in

order to make this projection a reality.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar

Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD and senior officials of the

Ministry of Finance and EAD also attedned the meeting.