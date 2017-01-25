APTMA applauds Rs.162 billion package for textile sector

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday applauded the government for announcing Rs.162 billion trade enhancement package for the revival of textile sector and emphasis to remove disparity in energy prices in the country.

Trade enhancement package of Rs.180 billion announced recently by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would give relief to exporters out of which Rs.162 billion would be utlized for enhancing the textile sector exports of the country, said Chairman APTMA Punjab,Syed Ali

Ahsan,while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He was of the opnion that energy tariff need to be reduced in patern with Punjab province,where these terrifs were comparatively less.

Chairman APTMA said that energy could play an important role for cost of doing business that has impacted export sector viability.

He stressed the need for giving more incentives specially in energy to textile sector in order to make it competitive with other regional

countries like India and Bangladesh.

He claimed that as compare to other regional countrries, Pakistan have

more cost of doing business,which was main cause of declining the

exports of the country.

He also appreciated the government for giving drawback on duties in

garments by seven percent, process fabric five percent,madeups six

percent in the coming 18 months.

Chairman Aptma Punjab Syed Ali Ahsan expressed the hope that

Rs 162 billion textile industry revival package would give boost to

the country’s exports and positive results would be in the offing

within next six months.

The government had also given relaxation on the import of

textile machinery for the modernization and to enhance the capacity

of textile sector, which he said would further encourage the sector to boost its exports.