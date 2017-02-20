APPC Balochi Service posts to be filled according to laid down procedure:Marriyum

ISLAMABAD Feb 20 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurengzeb on Monday informed the Senate that Finance Division has accorded approval for recruitment against six posts for Balochi service in Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation and a laid down procedure would be adopted in this regard.

Responding to a point of public importance moved to the House by Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini, the minister said, the Balochi Service in APPC was started in 2014 and five persons on contract were employed to run this service as was mentioned in the PC-1.

The minister said, as soon as the process is completed, the same will be filled through a laid down procedure.