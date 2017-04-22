APPAC to work with civil society to promote national cause

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): President of American-Pakistani

Public Affairs Committee (APPAC)Dr Ijaz Ahmad and its another

senior member Ajmal Chaudhdary held detailed meetings with the

representatives of civil society.

During their visit to Islamabad, Lahore, they briefed

them about the recently formed APPAC’s vision and mission,

according to a news release on Saturday

The meetings were held among others with senior lawyer

S.M. Zafar, Dr. Aijaz Hassan Qurash, chief editor Urdu digest,

renowned journalists Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Suhail Waraich,

Usman Shahmi, Hafeez Ullah Niazi and Hussain Paracha (columnists

daily Jang), Umer Shami, secretary general APNS and Khalid

Irshad Soofi, executive director Karwan-e-ilm Foundation and

some businessmen.

They acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Pakistani

community living in US to project the national cause.

Dr. Ijaz said during his meeting with Karwan-e-Ilm

Foundation, he assured them their support helping poor

students who get maximum scores in exams but they can’t

afford medical college or other professional schools.

APPAC was formed with the mission dispelling certain

miss-perceptions about Pakistan, particularly its role

against terrorism and extremism.

It will work to elevate the status of the Pakistanis

in US, and to bring them into mainstream of politics. The

APPAC’s representatives have already started a dialogue

process to highlight Pakistan’s peaceful role in the

comity of the nations.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad said they will be approaching democrats

and republicans in US to convince them on their point of view

that Pakistan being the worst victim of terrorism, could never

be the part of any move that harms peace and tranquility in

any manner whatsoever.

And at the same time to encourages Pakistani-Americans

to participate fully in the local political process to make

their voice effective in serving the national interest.

Dr. Ijaz vowed that they will mobilize Pakistani community

and make them a force in the socio-political systems to work for

better relations between Pakistan and US.