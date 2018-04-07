APP photojournalist wins first prize in Ameer Siddiqui Media awards

PESHAWAR, Apr 07 (APP):Sheharyar Anjum, young photojournalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was awarded first prize in 3rd Ameer Ahmad Siddiqi Media Awards held here on Saturday.

The award ceremony was held in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) in collaboration with Khyber Union of journalist. Former Senator, Farhat Ullah Babar was the Chief Guest on the occasion while the ceremony among others was attended by large number of media workers.

Sheharyar Anjum’s photo won the first prize in its category. Shehyar Anjum is son of Riaz Anjum who also worked in APP and is a renowned and very senior photojournalist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.