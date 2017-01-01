APMC classical musical concert held

LAHORE, Jan 1 (APP): The All Pakistan Music Conference

(APMC) organised its monthly classical music concert at

Open Air Theatre, Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday.

Renowned classical singers like Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali

Khan, Faheem Mazhar, Nadeem Riaz Khan, Ghulam Abbas and

Muhammad Hanif performed different ‘raag, raagnies and thumry’

on the occasion.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and a large number of classical

music lovers attended the concert.