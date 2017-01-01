APMC classical musical concert held

LAHORE, Jan 1 (APP): The All Pakistan Music Conference
(APMC) organised its monthly classical music concert at
Open Air Theatre, Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday.
Renowned classical singers like Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali
Khan, Faheem Mazhar, Nadeem Riaz Khan, Ghulam Abbas and
Muhammad Hanif performed different ‘raag, raagnies and thumry’
on the occasion.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid and a large number of classical
music lovers attended the concert.
