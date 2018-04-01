APHC lauds contribution of IoK journalists association in freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, April 1 (APP):All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Jammu and Kashmir has lauded the valuable contribution and role of occupied Jammu and Kashmir journalists association in freedom from Indian clutches.

Talking to a delegation of the occupied journalists association’s executive body, the APHC leadership assured their fullest

support to the just cause of winning freedom from India.

The APHC observed that the sincere efforts of journalist association would definitely bore fruit.

Thanking Hurriyet leaders for their support, the delegation briefed the APHC about their manifesto and various aspects of their

ongoing freedom struggle.

The meeting observed that the peaceful struggle of Kashmiris could not be suppressed by brutal use of force. The use of lethal weapons against Kashmiris has become a routine affair. India could no longer continue suppressing Kashmiris by the brutal use of force. Ultimately, India will have to grant the right to self determination to Kashmiris.

Delegation said Kashmir has become flash point due to unmatched sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris.

The meeting rejected the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as special representative of India on Kashmir. The meeting termed

Sharma’s visit to Kashmir as a non serious step. Kashmiris want resolution of Kashmir in light of the United Nations resolutions. They made it clear that no solution of Kashmir would be accepted against their aspirations.

Journalists expressed concern over the plight of incarcerated Kashmiris as according to reports Kashmirs detainees were being deprived of from their legal rights including provision of medical facilities. Kashmiris detainees are being tortured mentally and physically.

They urged international community to take notice of plight of Kashmiris and stress their release.

The APHC leaders included Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Ejaz Rehmani, Ishtiaq Hameed, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Abdul Majeed Mirza, Raja Shaheen, Kafayat Hussein Rizvi, Nisar Mirza, Mian Muzaffar, Imtiaz Ahmed Wani and others were also present.