APHC denounces curbs, restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): The executive body of the All

Parties Hurriyet Conference in occupied kashmir has denounced

curbs and restrictions imposed by the puppet authorities on free

movement of resistance leaders in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the executive council

meeting presided over by its General Secretary Shabir Ahmad Shah

in Srinagar hailed the sacrifices of the people.

He also expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs

and those maimed and blinded by Indian forces and police during

the uprising.

The meeting deplored that the constituents of All Parties

Hurriyet Conference were not being allowed to meet APHC Chairman

Syed Ali Gilani.