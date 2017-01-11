APHC denounces curbs, restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): The executive body of the All
Parties Hurriyet Conference in occupied kashmir has denounced
curbs and restrictions imposed by the puppet authorities on free
movement of resistance leaders in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the executive council
meeting presided over by its General Secretary Shabir Ahmad Shah
in Srinagar hailed the sacrifices of the people.
He also expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs
and those maimed and blinded by Indian forces and police during
the uprising.
The meeting deplored that the constituents of All Parties
Hurriyet Conference were not being allowed to meet APHC Chairman
Syed Ali Gilani.
