APC rejects election results, resolve to stage protest

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Political parties losing general election 2018 expressed reservations on polls results at the All Parties Conference convened here Friday and demanded fresh election in all the constituencies.

The leaders however fell short of evolving consensus on not taking oath to new assemblies as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif sought time to discuss the matter with other party leaders.

The conference chaired by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif had a unanimous voice to reject election results and staging protests across the country.

Addressing the media after the conference, Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that the 2018 polls were rigged. “Parliament is sacrosanct and no one will be allowed to violate its sanctity.”

Since, these parties decided to launch movement for holding free, fair and transparent re-elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said a committee would be constituted to launch a full-fledged ‘Tehreek’.

“The All Parties Conference has completely rejected the July 25 elections with consensus. It was not a peoples mandate rather peoples mandate was stolen and they would not let anyone to hostage democracy in the country at any cost,” Fazl alleged.

He claimed that precious national wealth and time was wasted by holding what he termed the ‘forged elections.’

He also informed the news conference that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had sought time for consultation in that regard.

“A movement will be kicked off, and protests will be held to demand re-election, the schedule of which will be decided by a committee within a day or two,” he said.

Molana claimed that the polling staff did not serve up to the mark and remained uncooperative with their polling agents which ultimately affected the poll results.

He said the members-elect of national and provincial assemblies from political parties participating in the conference will not take oath rather those parties would remain in contact to mobilize party workers.

To a question, he said those parties which were unable to attend the conference were in touch and would be taken on board for a strong and successful alliance.

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Awami National Party Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, National Party’s Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Tanveer and Khurram Dastagir and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders Mustafa Kamal, Raza Haroon and Waseem Ahmed, MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar and several MMA leaders attended the APC.