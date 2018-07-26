Anwar Hayat Khan of MMA wins PK-93 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Anwar Hayat Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-93 Lakki Marwat-III by securing 17,114 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Tariq Saeed stood second by securing 16,342 votes while an independent candidate grabbed third position by getting 7,066 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 47.92%.