Anusha Rehman briefs PM on working of IT ministry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister of State for

Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT) Anusha

Rehman Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at

the PM Office.

Anusha Rehman briefed the prime minister on the working of

IT ministry and digitization of the federal government

organizations, a press release said.

The prime minister said the digitization process should

be implemented on fast track basis as it would ensure

transparency and facilitate in administrative affairs.