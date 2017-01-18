Anusha highlights Pakistan’s initiatives to promote ICT

DAVOS, Jan 18 (APP): Minister of State for Information

Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman Wednesday highlighted Pakistan’s initiatives taken under the Universal Support Fund (USF) to promote the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) across the country.

Addressing a key session of the Digital Society track at the

World Economic Forum (WEF) here, she said “The availability of digital platforms has eased service delivery and e education, e learning, e health, e agriculture etc are some of the avenues where industry can actively work with governments.”

Title of the session was “Unlocking Societal and Industry Value of Digital Communications.”

The minister said industry and government priorities should be

synchronized and sustainable partnership models need to be operationalized under the public private partnership (PPP) to achieve societal and industrial benefits.

“The macro policy outlook of the governments should be

supportive of such initiatives of the industry resulting in bringing

investment in the sector,” she said while giving specific examples

out of the USF and R&D programs launched by the government of

Pakistan under such PPP arrangements.

The minister also attended the joint session of the Broadband

Commission and the World Economic Forum. With the theme of “Internet for All Communities”, the special session provided a high level discussion platform deliberate upon methods and initiatives to boost connectivity and digital development initiatives.

Minister of State for IT and Telecom highlighted the initiatives undertaken by Pakistan through its Universal Service Fund to spread the ICT services across the length and breadth of the country. The Minister further applauded the ITU/UNWomen initiative “EQUALS”, and termed it as a landmark global program for providing equal opportunities for women and girls in the global technology revolution.

Anusha further highlighted that our programmes worth billions of

rupees, which are targeted at provisioning ICT services, trainings and even the gadgets to women and girls to reap benefits of economic opportunities offered by ICTs and at the same time to enable them unleash their potential and become productive citizens of digital world.

She also attended the World Economic Forum dinner reception by

the executive chairman and the management body of the World Economic Forum.

The reception and dinner was attended by heads of state,

government and international organizations as well as Annual Meeting

2017 Co Chairs, members of the Board of Trustees, the International

Business Council and Strategic Partners, including Prime Minister of

Sweden, Queen of Belgium, President of the Republic of South Africa,

President of Mongolia, President of the Republic of Mauritius, Vice

President of the U.S.A., President of the World Bank,

On the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos,delegation of VimpleCom, headed by Jean Yves Charlier, Group Chief Executive Officer, called upon the Minister for IT & Telecommunication.

The minister appreciated the efforts and initiatives undertaken by VimpleCom in Pakistan for the promotion of ICTs for development. VimpleCom is the parent company of Pakistan’s largest cellular operator Mobilink.

Telenor Group’s Chair Mrs. Gunn Warstad and President & CEO

Sigve Brekke also called upon the Minister for IT & Telecom in Davos.

Key points to further spur industry and market development,

and the continued collaboration required to foster a resilient investment climate were discussed.

Anusha while appreciating the industry’s focus on digital services initiatives concluded that “It is through the collective efforts of both governments and private sector to actively and positively leverage digitalization that societies can be fundamentally transformed in a sustainable way”.