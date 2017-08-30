Anusha for strengthening outreach of social safety nets

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information

Technology Anusha Rahman Wednesday said strengthening and enhancing

the outreach of social safety nets for the poor was the priority of

the government.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a computer lab in Women

Empowerment Centre (WEC) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), she said

the PBM’s role in assisting the vulnerable segments for their economic

uplift and social prosperity was highly commendable.

Minister for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, PBM Managing Director

Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh and Universal Service Fund Chief Executive

Officer were also present on the occasion.

Anusha Rehman said modern IT labs would enable the young girls of

the centers to meet the challenges, besides getting skill training for economica empowerment.

She advised the students to work hard and get equipped with

modern technologies to become economically stable and self-reliant.

Tariq Fazal appreciated the PBM MD for playing a dynamic role

for women empowerment through equpping them by IT and other

contemporary skills.

PBM MD Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh said the PBM was taking

practical measures for materializing present government’s

commitment for extending maximum support to the deprived

sections of trhe society.

He said some 154 WECs were currently rendering services

for women empowerment across the country, including AJK and

Gilgit Baltistan. During last four years, those centers had

been revamped with introduction of modern technologies for

meeting the challenges of modern world, he added.

Barrister Abid said around 11,000 trainees were currently

registered with the centres while around 160,000 women

had already benefitted from them.

The PBM, he said, was establishing computer labs in collaboration

with the Ministry of IT and Universal Service Fund, while Microsoft

was training the teachers of WECs.