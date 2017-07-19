Anusha demands formulation of another JIT to investigate JIT report

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Minister of State for Information

Technology, Anusha Rehman Wednesday said Joint Investigation Team

(JIT) report was based on dishonesty, therefore another JIT should

be formulated to investigate the JIT’s misleading report on Panama

Papers case.

Talking to media here, she said the JIT went beyond its limit

during investigation and it used insulting language.

“There is no truth in the JIT report and it nothing but simply

a trash”, she added.

She questioned that who allowed the JIT to video record the

proceeding and who allowed it to monitor the Prime Minister office.

The minister also questioned that under which law, the JIT

spent money.

“We will raise these questions in the Parliament”, she added.

She said JIT also mislead the court in case of Finance

Minister Ishaq Dar and prepared a malicious report against him.

Anusha Rehman said JIT report has also lost its importance

before the Supreme Court Bench.

She said one sided media trail was being staged against Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif, but despite all this, Nawaz Sharif would be

elected Prime Minister for 4th time in 2018 and again in 2023.

The daughter of PM, she said, was being involved with Trust

Deed under a planned conspiracy to damage her political image.