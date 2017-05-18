Anti-state elements nefarious designs will be failed: Ghafoor Haidri

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri Thursday said some anti-state elements wanted to destabilize the country for fulfillment of their nefarious designs.

Talking to media at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said such elements will face defeat as no one can stop Pakistan from progress in all fields.

He said anti-state elements, who were real enemies of

Pakistan also had an agenda of undermining China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project besides other mega development projects initiated in the country.

He said India always remained active against Pakistan and there were ample proves of its involvement in various plans to destabilize Pakistan.

“I wanted to make it clear that Pakistan is an atomic power and no one can harm Pakistan.”

He said three suicidal attacks were planned on JUI-F Chief

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.”We have history of sacrifices but no one can stop JUI-F from its political activities.”

