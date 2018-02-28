Some anti-Pakistan forces trying to halt CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that some anti-Pakistan forces wanted to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor project

the credit went to Nawaz Sharif for initiating the CPEC besides other projects to achieve speedy progress and prosperity for the people of country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would complete all ongoing development projects executed after 2013 elections, he said.

The PML-N would win the next general election with majority and support of the people due to its performance, he added.

He said it was unanimous decision of the party that Nawaz Sharif would lead the PML-N and Shehbaz Sharif would be

the acting president of the party.

The PML-N was fully united and it supported the decisions of Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Ahsan said Shehbaz Sharif was very popular due to record development and welfare projects in the province. The

performance of Shahbaz Sharif was much better than the other chief ministers, and it had increased the vote bank of PML-N, he added.

Replying to a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI chief Imran Khan had introduced the culture of

derogatory language and politics of agitation.

Imran Khan was dreaming to become the prime minister of Pakistan since 1997, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said there was need to work for political stability in the country. Expressing concerns, he said some anti-Pakistan forces wanted to halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.