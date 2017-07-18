Anti Pakistan forces hatching conspiracy to disrupt CPEC: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt
General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch has said anti Pakistan
forces were hatching conspiracy to disrupt China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC), peace and system in the country.
It seemed India was trying to create trouble through eastern
and western borders to halt economic development in the country,
he said while talking to a news channel.
He said Pakistan armed forces were playing vital role and
sacrificing a lot for restoration of peace through operation
Zarb-e-Azb and Raadul Fasaad.
He said different operations had been launched by
Pakistan Army to restore peace so that political and economic
activities could be managed in a befitting manner.
Abdul Qadir Baloch said anti state elements were well
aware that Pakistan would have economic prosperity through CPEC initiatives.
He said army with the support of the people, and government
would foil nefarious designs of such elements.
