Anti-Pakistan forces hatching conspiracy to disrupt CPEC, peace, system: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt.

General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Monday said Anti-Pakistan

forces were hatching conspiracy to disrupt China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), peace and system in the country.

It seemed India was trying to create trouble through eastern

and western borders to halt economic development in the country,

he said while talking to PTV.

He said Pakistan Armed forces were playing vital role and

sacrificing a lot for restoration of peace through operation

Zarb-e-Azb and Raad ul Fasad, he said.

He said that different operations had been launched by

Pakistan Army to restore peace so that political and economic

activities could be managed in a befitting manner.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said that anti-state elements are well

aware that Pakistan will have economic prosperity through China

Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives.

He said army with the support of the people, and government

will foil nefarious designs of such elements.