Anti-Pakistan forces hatching conspiracy to disrupt CPEC, peace, system: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt.
General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Monday said Anti-Pakistan
forces were hatching conspiracy to disrupt China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC), peace and system in the country.
It seemed India was trying to create trouble through eastern
and western borders to halt economic development in the country,
he said while talking to PTV.
He said Pakistan Armed forces were playing vital role and
sacrificing a lot for restoration of peace through operation
Zarb-e-Azb and Raad ul Fasad, he said.
He said that different operations had been launched by
Pakistan Army to restore peace so that political and economic
activities could be managed in a befitting manner.
Abdul Qadir Baloch said that anti-state elements are well
aware that Pakistan will have economic prosperity through China
Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives.
He said army with the support of the people, and government
will foil nefarious designs of such elements.