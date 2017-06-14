ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N), Mushahidullah Khan Wednesday said that anti-Islamic forces were halting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and other development works in country.
Talking to a news channel, he said that Pakistan was a
responsible nuclear state and some elements were trying to create
problems and halting this country to emerge as economic power.
He said that some politicians were helping these anti-Pakistan forces
and created troubles for impeding the progress initiated by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.
He said that Pakistan had made immense development under the
dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif.
He said that Pakistan had to face losses of billions of
rupees due to sit-ins and demonstration launched by Pakistan
Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).
He said that PTI had made false allegations about rigging in
elections.
General elections 2013 elections were conducted in free fair and transparent manner, he added.
The Senator said that a large number of people would have job
opportunities through CPEC and “One Belt and One Road” projects.
To a question, he said that name of the Prime Minister was
not mentioned in the Panama papers but he presented himself before
the court for accountability.
Mushahidullah Khan said that the PTI leader Imran Khan
should also present his people for accountability who were involved
in the corruption cases.
Anti-Pakistan forces halting CPEC, economic progress: Senator
ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League