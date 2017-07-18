Anti-Muslim hate crimes spike under Trump: Report

NEW YORK, July 18 (APP): The number of anti-Muslim incidents in the

United States nearly doubled in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year following the election of President Donald Trump, according to a leading Muslim advocacy group.

More than 940 anti-Muslim hate crimes and bias incidents were reported

between April and June of 2017, an increase of 91 percent, according to a new report released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

CAIR said so far this year, this has the worst year on record for

anti-Muslim incidents since the group began its documenting system in 2013.

“The presidential election campaign and the Trump administration have

tapped into a seam of bigotry and hate that has resulted in the targeting of American Muslims and other minority groups,” said Zainab Arain, coordinator in CAIRâ€™s Department to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia.

“If acts of bias impacting the American Muslim community continue as

they have been, 2017 could be one of the worst years ever for such incidents.”

The most frequent type of incidents documented by CAIR in the second

quarter of 2017 were harassment, defined as a non-violent or non-threatening incident, according to the report.

The second most common type of bias incidents were hate crimes, and have involved physical violence or property damage.

Episodes in which the complainant was questioned by the FBI or otherwise appears to have inappropriately targeted by the agency are the third most common.

The most prevalent trigger of anti-Muslim bias incidents in 2017 remains the victim’s ethnicity or national origin, accounting for 32 percent of the total. Twenty percent of incidents occurred because of an individual being perceived as Muslim. A Muslim woman’s headscarf was a trigger in 15 percent of incidents.

The report data set is drawn primarily from the intakes CAIR conducts each year. With each case, civil rights and legal staff seek to ensure the highest possible level of accuracy.

CAIR said it recently launched an app to share critical ‘know your rights’ information and simplify the process to report hate crimes and bias incidents and is urging Muslims to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.