Anti-encroachment drive to continue till complete elimination: Mayor

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Anti-encroachment drive launched by Capital

Development Authority (CDA) is in full swing and would continue till complete elimination from the federal capital.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said

this while chairing a meeting held at CDA headquarters here on

Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the progress of Enforcement Directorate

for the first three weeks of May.

On this occasion, senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation

Islamabad (MCI) and CDA were also present.

While expressing satisfaction over the results of anti-

encroachment drive, the mayor directed the director enforcement to

further accelerate the pace of the drive.

He emphasized on coordinated and collaborated efforts

for complete eradication of encroachments from the city.

He asked the business community particularly traders union to join hands

with CDA and MCI in anti-encroachment drive.

On this occasion, director enforcement informed the meeting

that anti-encroachment operations were being conducted all over the

city without any discrimination.

He said momentum of the drive had been increased. During

the first three weeks of May, massive operations were conducted against encroachers and illegal occupants.

He informed the meeting that 144 anti-encroachment operations

were conducted during this period and demolished several illegal

constructions and encroachments including 39 illegally constructed

rooms, 20 boundary walls, three shops, six kiosks/tea

stalls/chapper hotel, 10 juggies, 13 fruit and vegetable stalls,

14 building material/scrap depots in addition to the locking seven

vehicles being used for unauthorized/illegal selling of different items. During these operations 1563 encroachment items were also confiscated.

The meeting was informed that a gigantic joint operation was

conducted in Markaz G-8 where encroachers blocked the pathways,

footpaths and verandas of different plazas.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the ICT

administration, Islamabad Police, and representatives of traders union and elected representatives including chairman of the respective union council.

During this operation, chronic encroachments and violations

including fabricated sheets partition, sheds, iron grills, polls,

chains, cabins containers from the verandas of various plazas,

parking areas, footpaths and paths ways of the plazas were removed.

The meeting was informed that during the above said period 39

illegally constructed or under-construction rooms were demolished

from different areas including Bari Imam, I-11/2, G-10/2, G-11/3,

G-11/1, H-9, and I-11/4.

Furthermore, 20 boundary walls from the areas along Ibn-e-Sina Road,

Bari Imam, G-11/3, G-11/1, H-9, Motorway Chowk, F-12 and other areas were removed.