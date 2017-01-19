Anti-corruption strategy yielding positive results: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said anti-corruption strategy was yielding positive results.

Chairing a meeting held here to review the latest progress on Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) at NAB headquarter, he said effective strategy to combat corruption with realization it was our national duty producing positive results.

In line with initiatives of Chairman, MES was introduced in to measure and evaluate performance in quantitative and qualitative manners.

Advisor to Chairman on MES gave presentation on MES progress

in NAB headquarter and its regional bureaus in line with decisions

taken in previous meeting on December 1 about its efficacy in

future.

He informed that MES had been developed catering the needs of all

concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each

stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry,

investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of regional

board meetings and executive board meetings.

The chairman said an effective accountability mechanism was

quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of

social order.

Since its inception, NAB had chalked out a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy comprising enforcement, awareness and

prevention to educate the people which was yielding positive results.

He said the basic purpose of introducing MES was to monitor

implementation of decisions and outputs systematically.

He said MES forms basis for modification of interventions and

assessing quality of activities being conducted and added

MES helps with identifying the most valuable and efficient use of

resources.

It was very critical and important for developing objective

conclusions as MES provided necessary data to guide strategic

planning and helped improving performance and achieving results to

improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and

impact.

The Chairman said MES was very important management tool to

monitor progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as

establishes links between the past, present and future actions.

He directed all NAB regional bureaus to overcome any shortcomings in

implementation of MES in their regional bureaus in light of

outcome of pilot project completed in NAB Rawalpindi in letter and

spirit.