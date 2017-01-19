Anti-corruption strategy yielding positive results: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said anti-corruption strategy was yielding positive results.
Chairing a meeting held here to review the latest progress on Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) at NAB headquarter, he said effective strategy to combat corruption with realization it was our national duty producing positive results.
In line with initiatives of Chairman, MES was introduced in to measure and evaluate performance in quantitative and qualitative manners.
Advisor to Chairman on MES gave presentation on MES progress
in NAB headquarter and its regional bureaus in line with decisions
taken in previous meeting on December 1 about its efficacy in
future.
He informed that MES had been developed catering the needs of all
concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each
stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry,
investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of regional
board meetings and executive board meetings.
The chairman said an effective accountability mechanism was
quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of
social order.
Since its inception, NAB had chalked out a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy comprising enforcement, awareness and
prevention to educate the people which was yielding positive results.
He said the basic purpose of introducing MES was to monitor
implementation of decisions and outputs systematically.
He said MES forms basis for modification of interventions and
assessing quality of activities being conducted and added
MES helps with identifying the most valuable and efficient use of
resources.
It was very critical and important for developing objective
conclusions as MES provided necessary data to guide strategic
planning and helped improving performance and achieving results to
improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and
impact.
The Chairman said MES was very important management tool to
monitor progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as
establishes links between the past, present and future actions.
He directed all NAB regional bureaus to overcome any shortcomings in
implementation of MES in their regional bureaus in light of
outcome of pilot project completed in NAB Rawalpindi in letter and
spirit.
