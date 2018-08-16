Anti-corruption campaign to be top priority of PTI: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shireen Mazari Thursday said an anti corruption campaign across the country would be the top priority of the PTI government.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI was ready to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country to ensure transparency among all institutions.

She said the PTI government would hold accountability across the country without any discrimination.

She said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would be strengthened in the country.