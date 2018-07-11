ANP to observe three-day mourning over death of Haroon Bilour: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):The leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan here Wednesday announced to observe three-day mourning over the death of Haroon Bilour, killed in a suicide attack in Yakkatoot area on Tuesday night during his election campaign.

Talking to media persons at Bilour House, Asfandyar said the party will run no election campaign during these three days adding other political parties will also be contacted for joining ANP in mourning as this tragedy has badly affected the insight of all political forces.

He said when Benazir was killed in Rawalpindi we along with PPP observed mourning and strongly condemned attack on her.

He said we are not among the people that could be deterred through such cowardice acts and will never leave the arena for people having such anti-human designs.

Asfandyar said Harron was just like my son, Aimal Wali and for me there was no difference among them adding Haroon’s death critically affected me.

To a question, he said not every man with a beard is a Talib adding we are unable to recognize our enemy but they recognize us and attack us easily.

Mian Iftikahar Hussain, senior leader of ANP on this occasion said though it was a terror attack but our electoral rivals should also be questioned in investigation for the incident.

He said our enemies have to be pointed to avert such heinous crimes against humanity in future.

Hussain asked the people to vote for political parties whom leaders rendered their lives for the cause of the nation and never bend before anti-human forces.

Meanwhile, Afghan Consul-General along with his team visited Bilour House and offered condolence over the death of Haroon Bilour.

He offered Fateha and expressed solidarity on part of Afghan government with Bilour family.

Asfandayar Wali Khan, Ilyas Bilour and Mian Iftikhar Hussain were present on this occasion.