ANP to ensure peace after winning elections: Iftikhar

PESHAWAR, Jul 21 (APP):Central General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain Saturday said that we did not budge from our resolve against the menace of militancy despite threats and terror incidents.

Addressing public meetings in PK-65, he said that we have faced militancy with courage and would adhere to our stance despite threats and terror attacks.

He also praised the spirit and courage of party workers saying that courage you exhibited in difficult time fully speaks of your valor and heroism. He said that sacrifices of ANP for the noble cause would not go vain and always be remembered.

Iftikhar said ANP would fully participate the elections and ensure establishment of peace after winning elections. He said that our efforts are meant to secure the future of next coming generations.

He also criticized Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak for espousing indecency and following strategy of targeting and accusing political opponents. He said that those who disappeared in their homes after tragic APS incident are not able face people.

He also urged people to vote ANP for their future and reject those who deceived people by ropagating slogan of change.