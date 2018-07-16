ANP leader Achakzai injured in firing incident

QUETTA, July 16 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) leader Daud Khan Achakzai was injured after unknown armed men opened

fire on the guest house of party’s candidate Zmrak Khan Achakzai in Chaman Monday morning.

According to Levies officials, the firing incident took place in Alizai area of Balochistan’s

northwestern district Qilla Abdullah.

Daud is the central vice president of ANP who was visiting Zmrak, the party’s candidate

from PB-21 constituency.

The assailants fled away after the incident.The injured was shifted to Quetta hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation.