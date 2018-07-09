ANP believes in across the board accountability; Shahi Syed

KARACHI, Jul 09 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP-Sindh)
President and candidate for NA-250 Shahi Syed on Monday said
that his party believes in across the board accountability.
In a statement he claimed that ANP was the party of
oppressed people and indiscriminate accountability was the need of the hour.
Shahi Syed also expressed his satisfaction over the
measures taken for the implementation of election code of
conduct.
He said that ANP was freely running its election campaign
due to the restoration of law and order in the city by the efforts
of law enforcement agencies.
ANP Sindh President hoped that July 25 would be the day of
victory for his party.
He also visited various areas of his constituency.