ANP believes in across the board accountability; Shahi Syed

KARACHI, Jul 09 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP-Sindh)

President and candidate for NA-250 Shahi Syed on Monday said

that his party believes in across the board accountability.

In a statement he claimed that ANP was the party of

oppressed people and indiscriminate accountability was the need of the hour.

Shahi Syed also expressed his satisfaction over the

measures taken for the implementation of election code of

conduct.

He said that ANP was freely running its election campaign

due to the restoration of law and order in the city by the efforts

of law enforcement agencies.

ANP Sindh President hoped that July 25 would be the day of

victory for his party.

He also visited various areas of his constituency.