ANP announces to join BAP for formation of government in Balochistan

QUETTA, Jul 29 (APP):Awami National Party, Balochistan Chapter Asghar Khan Achakzai on Sunday announced to support Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for formation of next provincial government.

ANP’s newly elected member of provincial Assembly Asghar Khan made this announcement during a press conference at BAP’s office party here.

BAP’s president Mir Jam Kamal, BAP’s General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, newly elected MPAs Sardar Saleh Bhotani, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Zahoor Ahmed Bulaidi, Engineer Zamurk Khan Achakzai, Malik Naeem Bazai, Haji Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Abdul Raouf Rind, Saleem Khosa, Mitha Khan Kakar, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Senator Ahmed Khan Khilji , BAP’s

founder Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, and other were present on the occasion.

Asghar Khan Achazai said the ANP had decided to make alliance with BAP in formation of new provincial government after consultation, saying that the decision was made in larger interest of the province and the people of Balochistan.

“BAP will sincerely strive for legitimate rights of Balochistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and will remove backwardness of the province”, he added.

BAP’s president Jam Kamal said other independent candidates were also willing to join BAP and efforts were underway to contact other parties for forming the next provincial government.

It is pertinent to mention that BAP president Jam Kamal has surfaced as strong contender for the Chief Minister’s slot.