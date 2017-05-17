Another rainy spell likely from next week

LAHORE, May 17 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological department
on Wednesday forecast another rainy spell during coming week,
saying the prevalent pleasant weather is likely to continue for
another 24 hours.
The weather remained pleasant on Wednesday after a drizzle in
some parts of the city.
According to a spokesman of Met office,a westerly wave is still
affecting upper parts of the country and is likely to persist during
next 24 hours.Under the influence of this system rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Gujranwala division during next
24 hours.
Another rainy spell is also likely in the last week of
this month, the experts said.
Meanwhile,temperature in the provincial capital is
likely to remain 38 to 42 degree centigrade during this month.
