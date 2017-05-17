Another rainy spell likely from next week

LAHORE, May 17 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological department

on Wednesday forecast another rainy spell during coming week,

saying the prevalent pleasant weather is likely to continue for

another 24 hours.

The weather remained pleasant on Wednesday after a drizzle in

some parts of the city.

According to a spokesman of Met office,a westerly wave is still

affecting upper parts of the country and is likely to persist during

next 24 hours.Under the influence of this system rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Gujranwala division during next

24 hours.

Another rainy spell is also likely in the last week of

this month, the experts said.

Meanwhile,temperature in the provincial capital is

likely to remain 38 to 42 degree centigrade during this month.