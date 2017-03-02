Another batch of 1,000 more farmers of Balochistan to be trained: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Thursday directed National

Agriculture Research Center (NARC) to train another batch comprising

1,000 farmers from the less developed areas of Balochistan in order

to fully exploit the existing potential of agriculture sector of the

province.

Addressing a farewell gathering held here at NARC in honor of its

retiring Director General Public Relations , Sardar Ghulam Mustafa,

the minister said that government was determined to utilize all

possible resources for the uplift and development of agri-sector of

Balochistan.

It may be recalled that a large number of farmers from Balochsitan, which were trained in NARC in different fields of agriculture and livestock also attend the ceremony and lauded the contribution of the Public Relation department for disseminating the research activities to the door steps of the farmers of far flung areas of the province.

The minister said that after completion of the training programme of first batch, comprising 1,000 farmers from the Balochistan, government would provide resources for the training of more 1,000 farmers from these areas.

He said, uplift and development of agriculture and livestock sectors of the Balochistan were the top priority of federal government, adding that possible resources would be made available to bring the agri-sector of the province as par with other developed areas of the country.

Appreciating the hard work and professionalism of retiring DG.PR of the council Sardar Ghulam Mustafa, the Minister said that his services for the progress of the research institution and welfare of its employees would long be remembered.

DG. PR has always used media as an effective tool to highlight

the issues and challenges faced by the agri-sector in the country,

besides conveying the research results to end farmers of far flung

areas, he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Dr Yousuf Zafar also appreciated the efforts and services of Ghulam Mustafa extending during his service tenure.

Director General NARC, Dr. Amjad informed the minister that over 740 small farmers of Balochistan were trained in the area of crop sciences, horticulture, agriculture mechanization, water resources, animal sciences and value addition.

In Agriculture Poly-technique Institute of NARC, so far 7 batch of farmers of Balochistan had trained and simultaneously, another programme for more 1,000 farmers would launched, he added.

The DG. NARC also appreciated the commitment and dedication of

retiring PR head and expressed gratitude for his futures endeavors.

The DG. PR Sardar Ghulam Mustafa in his remarks thanked PARC and NARC for organizing the event and called upon the workers to work hard for the progress of these research institutions.

A large number of PARC, NARC employees, scientists and researchers also attended the ceremony and paid tributes to the retiring employee of the council.