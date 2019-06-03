ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Monday conduct another balloting to select 7,309 lucky persons to perform Hajj through Government Hajj Scheme, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri pressed the button.

He said the Saudi government has given additional quota of 15,790 to Pakistan. Out of which 60 percent (9,474) has been allocated to Government Hajj Scheme and remaining 6,316 would be distributed among the enlisted Hajj Group Organisers.