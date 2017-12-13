Annual sports gala 2017 kicked off at Khyber Medical University

PESHAWAR, Dec 13 (APP):Former Squash World Champion Qamar Zaman has said that games ensured
peace and prosperity in the societies, adding
nations whose play
grounds are filled with youth cannot be defeated by any mean nor they
can face major diseases.
He said this while addressing the inauguration session of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar’s 3rd
annual sports gala 2017 chief guest. KMU vice chancellor Prof. Dr.
Arshad Javaid, Director Sports Dr. Inayat Shah, Director Academics Dr.
Jamil Ahmed, Director Finance Wing Commander (R) Tauqeer Ahmed, heads of
different Institutes, Faculty and a large number of students were
present at the occasion.
Qamar Zaman said that games plays vital role in life for ensuring
discipline, dedication, spirit and perfection. The enthusiasm and
commitment showed by the students in today’s ceremony revealed that no
one can meet the abilities and spirit of our youth throughout the world.
While terming sports very essential for better physical as well as
mental fitness he said sports and other co curricular activities are the
back bone of a balanced society. He said sport lead to better
discipline and it promotes sports man spirit among the youngsters. He
appreciated the performance of the students and hoped that they will
really enjoy the sports events in the days to come.
VC KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad javaid
also addressed the audience and focused that sports activities must be
part of academic calendar. Sports activities develop qualities of the
leadership, sharing, team spirit and tolerance in students. Sports
education not only teaches the students to maintain the physical
stamina, but also the habit of obedience, discipline, the determination
to win and enhance will power.
He enforced that sports
activities are equally important as academic and research activities and
appreciated the efforts of Director Sports and his team for the
arrangement of sports gala 2017 for all the affiliated institutes,
especially its theme ‘spots for peace’.
Earlier while talking to the ceremony Director Sports Dr. Inayat Shah highlighted that It is our aim that those taking part
in Sports Week feel inspired, motivated, encouraged and supported by
our well being services to always choose the healthy option while
studying and working at KMU.
He added that during the sports gala there will be six male
events including Football, Cricket, volleyball,
Tug of war, Table
Tennis, Carom Board where as female events included Badminton, Table
Tennis, Tug of War, and three Leg Race. Later on the legend Qamar Zaman
and VC along with Director Sports formally inaugurated the sports gala
2017.
