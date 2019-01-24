BEIJING, Jan 24 (APP):The Annual Meeting of the Consul Generals for the year 2019 was held at the Pakistan Embassy.
The Consul General Chengdu, Consul General Guangzhou, Consul General Hong Kong and Acting
Consul General Shanghai presented detailed reports on the main areas of work covered by the
respective Consulates, according to a press statement issued by Pakistan Embassy here on
Thursday.
Annual meeting of Consul Generals held in Beijing
BEIJING, Jan 24 (APP):The Annual Meeting of the Consul Generals for the year 2019 was held at the Pakistan Embassy.