Annual Ghilaf-e-Kaaba changing ceremony held in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The annual ceremony to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba held on Thursday morning at Masjid-e-Al-Haram in Saudi Arabia where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform Hajj.

“Kiswa” the covering cloth of Kaabah is changed after Fajar prayer on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat the main pillar of Hajj.

A new Kiswa is made each year to be placed on the Kaabah,It has been

prepared with nearly 670 kg (1,477 pounds) of silk,to cover a structure estimated about 50 feet (15 meters) high and 35 to 40 feet long, and is imported from Italy.

Silver and gold-plated thread comes from Germany.

While embroidering a Quranic verse it takes 60 days to complete.

The old “Kiswa” will be cut into pieces to be distributed to dignitaries and religious organizations at the end of Hajj.